PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Health officials in Arizona have just announced a new "testing strike force" that will provide up to 5,000 free diagnostic tests per day to underserved, high-need communities in our state.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is teaming up with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the testing blitz.

The focus of the testing will be in Maryvale and South Phoenix. Two new testing sites will be launched in those communities to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

Testing will begin on Friday, July 17, and will continue for 12 days. The test involves a self-administered nasal swab in a drive-through stall. Those tested will also receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within 24-48 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab.

The tested individual will receive the results through an online portal. The partnership has committed up to 5,000 tests per day – 2,500 at each site – and will serve up to 60,000 Arizonans.

The locations are:

South Mountain Park, 10919 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Maryvale High School, 3415 N 59th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033

[SEE MAP HERE]

Information on pre-registration for the testing sites will be available online. To ensure an appointment and reduce wait times, participants are encouraged to pre-register.

“This rapid surge in testing will have an immediate impact in containing COVID-19 and help us to increase testing in communities where it’s needed most,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to our federal partners and their continued partnership and for continuing to step up to aid public health in Arizona.”

“Increased community testing is a critical public health tool to help us reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “The high volume, rapid testing that our federal partners can provide will help increase testing to underserved areas of the state. We appreciate the help from our federal, state, and local partners to increase access to testing.”

The new partnership will increase the number of people who are getting a diagnostic COVID-19 test. Since April, PCR diagnostic testing has increased nearly 570% from 52,866 tests in April to 367,992 tests in June. There have been 54,578 PCR tests reported in the first week of July.

Health officials continue to encourage Arizonans to take the following precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home when you are sick.

Wear a mask every time you are in public, even if you do not feel sick.

Physically distance by staying at least six feet away from others who are not in your household when you are in public.

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Arizonans at higher risk for severe illness should continue to stay at home and avoid crowded public spaces. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) and immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Healthcare providers are offering testing at over 300 testing locations statewide. People are encouraged to follow the instructions on the testing website as many of the healthcare providers require individuals to pre-register for testing and may have other requirements to get tested.

Testing locations along with appointment times and registration links can be found online.