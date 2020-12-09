TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a word, the COVID-19 pandemic and this year has been "exasperating" for Tucson emergency room physician Dr. Bradley Dreifuss. He's a father with a family at home.

"I've got an 11-year-old," Dr. Dreifuss said. "It's been very hard on our families whether it's because we're not home or because there's major concern about getting our families sick."

This comes as staffing becomes a concern at Arizona hospitals.

In the spring, Governor Doug Ducey announced more than 330 ICU beds could be available at the now shut down St. Luke's Medical Center in Phoenix. It never opened, and as Arizona's Family reported in June, it would likely be a place for patients to continue to get care after they are released from the hospitals.

Below is a statement from a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services:

"St. Luke's remains a warm site to be activated should there be a need for surge capacity, and the operator contract is still in place to staff and operate the facility. The facility would be an option of last resort, and the vendor would scale up the operation and staffing based on need. Staffing would be from beyond Arizona to avoid impacts to staffing at other state healthcare providers. In the event that the alternate care site is activated, the facility is able to be stood up within 7-14 days.

ADHS has worked closely with healthcare providers to develop additional options for placing post-acute care patients into licensed care facilities (isolation alternate care sites) as part of its Surge Line initiative, and this is the agency's immediate focus to address hospital capacity needs. ADHS has contracted with skilled nursing facility operators to hold open beds within their facilities to care for patients while they complete isolation. Once they are cleared from isolation by CDC and AHDS guidance, patients can be transferred to an appropriate next placement."

Meantime, health experts say the issues at Arizona's hospitals now are staffing. "The key ingredient is staffing," said Will Humble, executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association. While you often hear about hospital beds, beds don't treat people, he said.

The need for ICU nurses and licensed respiratory therapists come as nearby states also see a surge in coronavirus cases. "We're coming a little bit late to the game on this surge," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a Valley family physician. "Which means it's going to be that much more difficult to get those specialized teams here in Arizona."

Dr. Dreifuss is part of a group called HCW Hosted, which connects frontline workers with safe housing and other resources. Staff is getting more exhausted, and healthcare workers don't feel supported by state and national government, and Dr. Dreifuss says some are leaving the profession.

As the pandemic takes a toll mentally, physically, and emotionally on nurses and doctors, this is his advice for Arizonans: "Mask up. Do not travel for Christmas, holidays, or New Years'. Please stay home."