PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For months, all eyes were on Arizona as we became a national hot spot for coronavirus. Cases soared in the state, and our hospitals bared the brunt.

"At the end of June and into July, it was flat out scary what was happening in our hospital system," said former state health director Will Humble.

Coronavirus cases in the state have been decreasing significantly. A total of 816 new cases were reported on Sunday, August 8. However, Humble said fewer cases isn't necessarily a good sign.

"Having a small number of cases is not a good thing unless you have lots of testing actually happening at the same time," said Humble. "We have had very few tests done in the past few days."

Instead, Humble is focusing on the positivity rate. He said that number is slowly improving, but the state still has a long way to go. Health officials said a positivity rate of 5% is a good indication that the spread of the virus is under control. According to Johns Hopkins, our seven day rolling average of the test positive rate is at 13%.

"Things are slowly getting better, but things were so bad for so long that we dug ourselves into a pretty big hole," said Humble.

The good news, hospitalizations are dropping and it is giving much needed relief to our healthcare system.

"Our ICUs were really strained, and we were overflowing in some cases to a great degree," said Sam Durrani, chair of Honor Health Medical Staff COVID-19 Task Force.

Humble said the mask mandate and ban on bars and nightclubs is helping to slow the spread. According to Humble, the recent backlog in test results might be discouraging people from getting tested. He wants people to know testing capabilities have improved.

"If you have had contact with someone who tested positive recently, I am here to let you know that the testing has improved. The turnaround time has gotten better," said Humble.