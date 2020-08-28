PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services says the keys to sustaining the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic include strict enforcement on businesses of health and safety guidelines and contact tracing.

"There are a reasonable number of cases out there to follow up that the county health departments can follow up on and do the meaningful case investigation," said Will Humble, who served as the state health department director under Governor Jan Brewer.

Humble says keeping pressure on businesses, like bars, to reduce occupancy, enforce social distancing, and mask use is also important.

Are these fast, cheap coronavirus tests the game-changer everyone is waiting for? Move over, slowpoke coronavirus tests that take a week or more to return a result -- there's a new generation of rapid tests coming to town -- some are already here -- and they're poised to transform the landscape. They are the antigen tests, but are they really all they're cracked up to be?

"A lot of businesses that just opened yesterday, many of them are potential super spreading environments. And if our compliance and enforcement program is inadequate, we will amplify this virus, just like what happened in June and July," said Humble.

Maricopa County reached benchmarks with regard to reductions in infections this week that allowed for businesses like bars to reopen at reduced capacity and with other restrictions.

People who see businesses violating state health and safety guidelines can report them online here, or call 1-844-410-2157.

Officials from Maricopa County say the state is primarily in charge of taking complaints about violators, but the county has six inspectors assigned to respond to complaints.

"For a first verified complaint received at a permitted food establishment/restaurant, the inspector will provide education to the person in charge on any deficiencies. A second verified complaint received at a permitted food establishment/restaurant the inspector will issue a short form citation to the person in charge in the establishment. Additional complaint(s) received after a citation or for a food establishment/restaurant refusing to comply with Executive Order 2020-47 may require consultation from Enforcement and/or the County Attorney’s Office," wrote Ron Coleman, a public information officer with the county.

Coleman also stated that the county had investigated 3,300 cases this past week, in its efforts to trace the contacts of infected people.