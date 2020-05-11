PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday released an interactive map that should make it easier for Arizonans to find a place to get tested for COVID-19.

The map also includes hours of operation for each site and links to pre-register.

Find the interactive map here.

If you are interested in getting tested, this weekend Arizona is having its last testing blitz. You can register at azhealth.gov/testingblitz.

The tests done during the blitz are for active COVID-19, not antibodies.