PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona healthcare workers who were among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine are now starting to receive their second shots. New information from the CDC shows there have been thousands of reports of side effects nationwide, but incidents are still very rare.
A report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 1.9 million first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered before Christmas. More than 4,300 reports of bad reactions were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, about 0.2% of all first doses administered through December 23, 2020.
According to the CDC report, about 200 reported incidents were reviewed as possible severe allergic reactions. Twenty-one cases were determined to be anaphylaxis.
"The majority of people are doing just fine," says Dr. Ross Goldberg, President of the Arizona Medical Association.
The Valleywise Health surgeon has been publishing daily videos on Twitter documenting his health and symptoms after receiving the vaccine protecting against Covid-19. This week, Goldberg received his second dose.
"The arm's a little sore from yesterday from that second shot," says Goldberg. "They hit me in the exact same spot as last time, but I can move it around. I'm feeling good."
The FDA notes more people will experience mild side effects after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Goldberg says that is a sign the vaccine is doing its work.
"It's like a booster, so the first shot was to prime your immune system. This one is to kind of help supercharge it," says Goldberg. "So it's no surprise that the response you may get may be more intense this time than last time."
Goldberg believes transparency is the key to more vaccinations and more protection against the deadly virus.
"I can tell people I feel fine, but I'd rather show them," says Goldberg. "I felt it was important that they can see."
If anyone is concerned about symptoms they experience after vaccination, Goldberg advises them to contact their doctors. He says, so far, he has experienced pain at the injection site.
"There's nothing to say that I won't develop a fever later because it's still within 24 hours," says Goldberg. "It's just being aware and monitoring and keeping an eye out for it."
Maricopa County operates five drive-through vaccination sites. Officials say they have not seen anyone experience severe adverse reactions to the vaccine, but some individuals have experienced anxiety, mild allergic reactions, and soreness.