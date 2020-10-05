TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19. The school released the information to the public on Monday afternoon.

The school says contact tracing, as well as a thorough analysis of all related team activities, determined the test result is not related to any team activities and no close contacts were identified within the football program.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a prepared statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on handwashing, physical distancing and face coverings. I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on the field in time to begin preparing for the season."

The Wildcats are set to start the practice on Oct. 9tand the season Nov. 7 at Utah.