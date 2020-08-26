PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There's a shortage of child psychiatrists in Arizona, and some doctors think the pandemic is making the problem even worse.
"According to stats right now, there are nine child psychiatrists for about 100,000 children in Arizona," said John Zaharopoulos, a psychiatrist at Phoenix Children's Hospital. "If there was half a percent of kids in any point in time in some kind of crisis, that would be nine psychiatrists for 500 kids."
Zaharopoulos said some kids are waiting up to six months just to see a psychiatrist.
"We have something like 12 kids in our emergency room waiting for our in-patient psychiatric bed," said Zaharopoulos.
He thinks kids are more stressed right now because of COVID-19. "Usually by October, we're pretty backed up," said Zaharopoulos. "We have an emergency room filled with kids that are needing to go to a psychiatric bed. We're already experiencing that."
Last year PCH started a webinar for pediatricians to teach them more about child psychiatry.
"Phoenix Children's Psychiatry Faculty Learning Community prepares pediatricians to screen, diagnose, and treat straightforward cases of depression, anxiety and ADHD. The training enables them to provide front-line care for kids who need help now – not a month from now. Of course, they're not expected to become experts overnight; they have a direct line to Phoenix Children’s psychiatrists for consults on patient cases or if a child needs to be referred for a higher level of care," the hospital said in a statement.
"I get pediatricians on ZOOM, and I talk about various subjects," said Zaharopoulos. He said he hopes this helps pediatricians prepare for when children do come in to talk about mental health.