PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona continues to hit state records or nearly hit records for daily cases of COVID-19, the state now tops the list when it comes to spreading the deadly virus. Arizona has the highest rate of spread for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to a national metric.

As of Thursday, Arizona's Rt (r-naught) is 1.22. It's the measure of how fast the virus is growing and anything above 1.0 means the virus is going around. Anything below 1.0 means the virus has stopped spreading. Massachusetts has the second-highest spread, followed by California, Georgia, and New York.

3 Counties in the Red

Businesses must follow certain rules to stay open, such as limited capacity, mask mandates, and increased sanitation, and the counties they're in are supposed to meet three metrics for them to keep operating. Those metrics are cases per 100,000, percent positivity, and the hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses.

But three counties, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo, are not meeting those benchmarks and are in the "red" category, or have substantial spread. So those counties are seeing cases per 100,000 people above 100, percent positivity above, and more than 10% of hospital visits have been for COVID-19.

Based on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's orders in August, places like bars, restaurants, theatres, and gyms should close. But they haven't. In Maricopa County, the state's most populated, two of the three metrics are in the red, with only COVID-19 visits staying in the yellow, below 10%.

Ducey Inaction

Doctors and health experts have urged Ducey to implement a statewide mask mandate or impose another lockdown, but Ducey has declined, pointing to nearly 90% of Arizona already being required to wear a mask and the need to keep businesses open so people can make a living. Several areas have set curfews, including Pima County and the Navajo Nation.

Latest Arizona Numbers

On Friday, Arizona reported 6,983 additional known cases of COVID-19, which is below the record 12,314 reported Tuesday and the Dec. 2 report of 10,322, a figure that included data delayed by the Thanksgiving weekend. The state's total number of cases stands at 394,512. There were also 91 reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's totals to 7,245 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Thursday reached 3,492, just short of the peak during last summer's surge of 3,517 on July 13, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The latest hospitalization figure was up from 3,408 on Wednesday and included 809 patients undergoing treatment in intensive care unit beds, according to the dashboard.

Available hospital beds statewide dropped to 9% on Thursday, down from 10% on Wednesday, according to the dashboard. Health officials in some parts of the state have said hospitals were full or nearly so.