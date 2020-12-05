PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona had more than 101,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The numbers are based on the day tested specimens were collected.

Not only did we see more COVID-19 cases in November than during the peak months of June and July, the November tally was higher than the previous three months -- August, September and October -- combined. That one month accounts for a little more than 28.2% of the state's total cases since the pandemic began.

November: 101,297

June: 80,850

July: 79,965

August + September + October: 66,981 August: 20,321 September: 15,714 October: 30,856



The ADHS website notes that cases from the past four to seven days might not have been reported yet, so the November total could increase. On Saturday, ADHS added 6,799 new cases and 40 deaths to its dashboard.

Just five days into December, there have been nearly 6,100 COVID-19 cases diagnosed.

Coronavirus testing also was at an all-time high in November, particularly in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

November: 592,029 tests

July: 424,818 tests

June: 422,745 tests

The state's weekly percent positivity has been steadily increasing since early October. It was at 12% the week before Thanksgiving (Nov. 15), which had the highest number of tests ever, and 15% the week of the holiday (Nov. 22).