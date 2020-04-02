PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona surgeons are abiding by Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order on elective surgeries to the letter, while others are finding ways to continue some of the procedures the order prohibits.

"At the moment, we are basically in limbo with a growing number of patients that we can’t attend to," said Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD. He is a spine surgeon and owns the Surgical Institute of Tucson.

Lewandrowski says his patients are in pain and he's in danger of losing them to other practices, which are performing surgeries, despite the governor's order.

"We’ve toed the line ever since the executive order came out," said Lewandrowski.

But CBS 5 Investigates has heard from physicians and health care workers across the state who say not everyone is abiding by order.

We watched as patient after patient arrived at the CORE Specialty Hospital in Phoenix last Friday morning.

The chief medical officer at CORE Institute says all of the patients who undergo surgery have been deemed to be in urgent need of care.

"The same procedure can be done on two different patients. And in one patient it can be considered elective and on the other patient it can be considered urgent," said Arash Araghi, DO, who is the chief medical officer.

Dr. Cara Christ, MD, who is the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, says the executive order gives doctors some leeway to decide what is urgent and what can wait.

"There was some discretion left in the executive order for the physicians to decide. They're the ones who are working directly with that patient," said Christ.

But Dr. Lewandrowski says he is uncomfortable making that judgment with the threat of state action against his license or his business. His idea is to allow surgery centers to operate one day per week. He says that would still preserve protective equipment for doctors on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus while allowing patients who need help get the procedures they require.