PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As hospitals remain overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives, funeral homes are feeling the impact too. Al Asta, the co-owner of Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix, says many homes are fighting to keep up with the flood of bodies coming in. "The last 90 days, our volume has now doubled to what we normally do," said Asta.
"Not only are they giving their heart and soul, they're exhausted."
December was the deadliest month since the start of the pandemic in our state. Alta says 40% of bodies coming into his funeral home have died from COVID-19 complications. To keep up with the demand, he is now building more space for bodies.
Banner is saying they are now using a refrigerated truck and have a second one on standby at another locations.