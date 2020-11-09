MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona flu season is off to a slow start, and that's a good thing. Doctors are hoping that the trend continues, but say that it's too soon to tell.
The latest numbers show Maricopa County has seen 22 flu cases this season. But, by October 31 of last year, the county already reached more than 160 cases.
We don't have numbers for November yet, but if this trend continues, Phoenix ER Doctor Frank LoVecchio said that could be a win. "Last year at this time we had about seven or eight times more cases than we had at this time in Maricopa County, so truly amazing," said LoVecchio.
Things look good statewide, as well. For all of Arizona, The Health Department reports just 40 cases of flu this season. This time last year, Arizona had nearly 300 cases across the state.
LoVecchio said we still need to watch what happens in the coming months, but even if numbers go up, a delayed season would be good for hospitals dealing with COVID patients. "We've seen flu season hit us as late as March sometimes, and the further you can delay it, the better, I think, because right now we have a vaccine on the cusp of being released," said LoVecchio.
Will Humble with The Arizona Public Health Association said it's too early to say why Arizona flu numbers are low so far this season. "It's just too early to attribute that to distancing and face coverings, although I would expect to have a more mild than usual influenza season because of the fact more people are wearing face coverings in person and distancing," said Humble.
He said people in Arizona can also look to other parts of the world to get an idea of how our flu season could potentially look. "In South America, what they found is they had a pretty mild influenza season, also Australia, because of people distancing and wearing face coverings while in public," said Humble.
Doctors hope the extra COVID-19 prevention measures might also keep flu numbers from rising here. "If this continues, it's a blessing, what we want," said LoVecchio. "We want a mild flu season. We want a mild COVID-19 season."