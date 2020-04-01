Arizona engineering students making face shields for local hospitals

PINETOP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop are stepping up to a challenge their teacher Kevin Woolridge put in front of them. Find a way to get much-needed persona protective equipment materials to local hospitals that are caring for coronavirus patients.
"I’m working with Arizona Makers Fighting COVID-19, and they gave us some materials and things to start with. I put the problem out there to students, and they jumped on the chance to help. From there, the students started researching. They figured out, 'If we do it this way, will it work? If we use this pattern, will it work?'" said Kevin Woolridge.
Over the past week, students have been working together online. They've been looking at patterns and plans and prototypes of different PPE material.
"Where we can come in and use our engineering minds to work through things, and yeah, there are a lot of hoops to jump through and health guidelines to look at, but it’s what needs to be done," said Mitch Hall.
That brainpower led them to make face shields, cutting patterns for masks, and making back-up parts for ventilators in the school Fab Lab.
"It's up to me to do the 3-D printing and laser cutting it out, and also modifications that need to be made. I’m doing it all from inside the schools Fab Lab, where we have the machines and space to produce what is needed. We aren’t a manufacturer, but we are doing what we can to help," said Woolridge.
They are hoping to bridge the gap in the supply chain and get these materials to local hospitals soon. "Super cool opportunity too. There is not a lot we can do from home to help, but this is something good we can do," said Emily Hall.
"By giving the kids something productive to do while at home, where they work towards finding solutions to the problems and fears they are currently facing, it helps them to cope," said Woolridge.
There is also an educational component to what the students are doing. "Exposing them to biotech and engineering and physic and all of those concepts we are trying to reinforce with those kids," said Woolridge.
"Being able to take control like this and help, it feels great" said Emily Hall.
"I'm incredibly proud of them," said Woolridge.