PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With the August 4 Primary Election just a few weeks away, the Secretary of State’s Office has released two new guides to make sure that voters and election staffers stay safe. Voters can expect to see many changes in the voting process this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maricopa County approves new plans for August primary election Plans for the 2020 August Primary Election focus on the health and safety of voters and poll workers.

1. The AZVoteSafe Guide provides recommendations for Arizona voters who:

• Vote by mail

• Vote early in-person

• Vote in-person on Election Day

2. The Guidance for Reducing COVID-19 Risks at In-Person Voting Locations includes tips for local election officials, including how to:

Encourage voters to vote by mail or vote early to reduce Election Day crowds

Ensure voting locations have adequate cleaning/disinfecting supplies, and personal protective equipment for poll workers

Provide instructions to poll workers for reducing COVID-19 risks

Implement physical distancing at voting locations for poll workers

Provide alternative voting arrangements to limit exposure to others

Avoid locating polling places where there are high-risk populations

Share with voters the Secretary of State’s recommendations for in-person voting

“We want voters to cast their ballot in a way that is meaningful to them,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “However, we are encouraging voters to request a ballot-by-mail to avoid the Election Day crowds and have a safe and secure option in this year’s elections.”

Registered voters can join the Permanent Early Voting List or select a one-time ballot-by-mail request at azsos.gov/votebymail.

Independent voters will need to select a ballot style to participate in the Primary Election, even if they are on the Permanent Early Voting List. Voters can contact their county recorder or visit azsos.gov/votebymail to request a ballot-by-mail.

For a complete contact list of election officials in Arizona, visit http://go.azsos.gov/lndl. For more information on the August 4, 2020 Primary Election, visit Arizona.Vote.