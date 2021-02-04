CLICK/TAP TO WATCH CBS 5 NEWS
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Could mixing and matching vaccine doses create something even stronger in the vaccine world? Could it benefit Arizona?
The U.K. launched an 800 patient trial Thursday, where it'll mix and match the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Patients will get one or the other, then either 12 or 28 days later will get the other one to see what their immune response will be.
"Theoretically, if it learns from two different messages, then it might even be stronger. We just don't know yet," said Honor Health Chief Medical Officer Stephanie Jackson. "As these viral strains mutate and inevitably they will, having a little different puzzle piece for your antibody to connect with each time could make sense."
Jackson said it could be beneficial for protection in Arizona, though Honor Health will not be mixing vaccines until the CDC and FDA approve it in the United States. Emergency medicine doctor Frank Lovecchio said one downside of a combo deal could be extra side effects.
"The good thing is you're trying to attack the virus from different angles. The bad thing is because you've been vaccinated and somewhat protected already; if you see something that looks like it, it's going to cause an immune response like muscle aches, body aches, fever, some of the side effects you don't want," Dr. Lovecchio said.
Maricopa County said vaccines aren't interchangeable because the safety is still unknown, but the CDC says in exceptional situations, you can mix and match mRNA vaccines to get both doses.