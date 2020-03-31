PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A question many people have is when will all of this be over? Arizona doctors said to be prepared because it's not anytime soon.

Just like cold and flu season ramps up in the fall and winter, several Valley doctors said we should be prepared for that to happen with coronavirus too.

But in what seems ironic, they said the more people that get it now even without symptoms, the less people will get it later this year. So what are the chances that we will see a COVID-19 wave again this year?

“I’m going to say 80-90%. I mean, I would be surprised if it didn’t come back,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the medical director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “The likelihood is high.”

We spoke with both Dr. Christ, and emergency medicine and toxicology doctor Frank Lovecchio about this. Dr. Lovecchio said a positive is herd immunity, for when this likely hits again in several months.

“More likely than not it’s not going to be as severe,” said Dr. Lovecchio. “By the time the fall hits, a lot of us will have had it already. And because I may have had it, more likely than not I will probably get it, I’ll probably be immune to it. Get it once, more likely than not you won’t be able to get it again.”

And Dr. Christ echoed that, especially when it comes to the contagious factor.

“As we get more and more of the population exposed, it shouldn’t be able to be transmitted as efficiently,” she said.

The two said a vaccine won’t be ready in time for the fall and winter months this year, but they are hopeful medicine may be approved by then to at least help with treatment, which could save many lives.

“It would help us decrease the severity of the cases and hopefully the length that people are sick,” said Dr. Christ.

Dr. Lovecchio added that there aren’t as many strains of coronavirus as the common flu, so that’s what helps make it less likely for somebody to be able to get it again after they’ve already had it.

He also expects the United States to be more prepared with testing and data if we do see another wave in the next six months or so.