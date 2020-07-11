PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that multiple hospital systems in the Valley have activated their surge teams, we’re learning more about what that entails for the doctors who are helping out. Two months ago, Banner and Dignity Health started putting together teams of doctors from outside the hospital who could help with the influx of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Andrew Carroll, who is on the board of directors for the American Academy of Family Physicians, will start working 12-hour night shifts with Banner on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On top of that, he’ll still be seeing patients at his clinic during the week.

"It's typically us doctors who work in clinics and other ambulatory centers who just step up to the plate,” Carroll said. “It's time for us to give a hand to our hospital-based colleagues."

The surge team doctors have gone through emergency credentialing for this. Carroll says he’ll mostly be doing inpatient work, but he and other doctors will also be helping with intensive care.

“Not only are we making up for the need for more personnel in the hospitals, but what we are also trying to do is provide relief to those physicians and nurses and respiratory therapists and the other folks in the hospital who are exhausted,” he said.

He expects the surge team to be in place for at least a month and a half, but thinks it will likely be longer – several months, perhaps.

“I’ll be there as long as the patients, the citizens of Arizona, are going to need us because that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Carroll urges doctors who are interested in helping with surge plans to check with their professional organizations to find out how.