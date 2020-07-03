Arizona doctor speaks out on stresses healthcare workers face amid COVID-19

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dr. Bradley Dreifuss has been living in an Airbnb in Tucson for about three months, away from his wife and daughter, so they stay healthy while he treats patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last week, there was a family who had the third person in their family, who was intubated on a ventilator,” he said in an interview with Arizona's Family on Friday. “I don't know what to say. Everyone is just emotionally and physically exhausted, and we don't see an end in sight.”

The emergency physician and public health specialist penned his feelings in a recent New York Times editorial titled, "I’m a healthcare worker. You need to know how close we are to breaking." He says about half of their ER visits are specifically COVID-19 patients or suspected cases. Those patients are alone, and the doctors are in full PPE.

“They're gasping for breath and it's... there's not much you can do besides eventually intubate them, and you don't know if they're going to wake up again,” Dr. Dreifuss said. “And trying to explain that to family over the phone? Yeah... it's been really challenging.”

To cope with the mental stress and anxiety, a coalition was recently formed called HCW Hosted. It helps connect frontline workers in Tucson with safe housing, emotional support, childcare, and more. According to the website, it's a "multi-disciplinary partnership between the University of Arizona (UA), local hospital systems, the Tucson business community, city and county government officials, and concerned citizens."

Dr. Dreifuss says they are operating on a feedback model, so they hear from healthcare workers about what they specifically need and provide the right services. It's also an opportunity for the community to support the medical community.

"If I go see my family, it's socially distanced," he said. "And I've taken a shower, I've slept somewhere else. My space here is quote 'the dirty space.' And if I go home, it's still a clean space."

He has concerns about the coming months and the stress the flu season and coronavirus could have on the hospital system. Dr. Dreifuss says if we care about the future, and to be competitive on a regional and global scale, we need to take care of ourselves first.

Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, here is his message for Arizonans and Americans: “We need to mask up. We need to physically distance. We may even need to shut down again, but that's for the good of our economy."