PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - There is new controversy over what to believe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency walked back COVID-19 guidelines several times during this pandemic.

The latest, adding to their website that COVID-19 can be transmitted through airborne particles, then taking down the information again Monday morning. What does this mean for Arizona doctors talking to patients?

Just days after saying coronavirus transmission is airborne through particles like aerosol, the CDC then took down the guidance Monday, claiming it was posted in error and it's now reviewing its recommendations.

"How could a big organization like this just post something on a website by accident? I don't know. I don't know who is allowed to do that. It doesn't sound like a valid excuse," said Arizona emergency medicine doctor Frank Lovecchio.

Lovecchio said this is not only confusing but said for months data has backed up airborne transmission beyond just coughing or sneezing.

"I'm not quite sure what is happening with this airborne situation. We can say clearly it is airborne," he said. "Unfortunately, it hurts the public, it hurts their credibility, and it hurts physicians reviewing this sort of data."

This comes on the heels of controversy in late August when the CDC changed its guidelines on the asymptomatic spread and said people who were exposed to COVID-19 but didn't have symptoms did not need to be tested.

"We thought that was outrageous. All physician colleagues were on text strings and emails saying this is crazy. We think they made a mistake," Lovecchio said.

The CDC recently walked that back to suggest those without symptoms who have been exposed still need a test. Dr. Lovecchio said for his patients and the public, they need to be cautious when reading the CDC website.

"Do you rely on that 100%? Absolutely not. Do you read and try to look at other sources? Yes," he said.

So, where else can you go for trustworthy information?

Dr. Lovecchio suggested sites like the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins University, as well as reading the actual studies organizations are doing during the pandemic.