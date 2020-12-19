PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - A Valley doctor has a warning for all of us less than a week from Christmas. He has witnessed the Thanksgiving surge firsthand.

"It's overwhelming. It really is like a warzone with walls," said Dr. Andrew Carroll. "The teams are overworked, and even though we're trying our best, we are running on empty."

Dr. Carroll attributes the jam-packed hospitals and a spike in COVID cases to Thanksgiving.

"Definitely what we are seeing now is the outcome of late November," said Dr. Carroll. Now, the doctor is worried about what Christmas will bring.

"We are already seeing so many regrets out there from Thanksgiving. Please listen to the scientists, listen to the physicians," said Dr. Carroll.

Dr. Carroll, along with Banner Health's Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Besse, is urging people to take precautions for Christmas and New Years'.

"Please adjust your holiday plans, not include travel and gathering with others who are outside of your household," said Dr. Bessel.

They hope a Christmas sacrifice saves lives and helps our healthcare heroes. "It is really important that everybody, everybody to do their part to help us out," said Dr. Carroll.