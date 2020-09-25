PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley doctor is describing some of his COVID-19 patients as drowning without water.
Now, he's seeing it in even younger patients, warning people the severity of this virus is not over. He calls it "dry drowning" for a reason, during which COVID-19 patients barely move and their oxygen levels plummet.
These are more severe cases, but this week he's seen it firsthand. “My patient is younger; he’s in his 40s, and doesn’t really have many other medical problems. And here he is struggling to breathe in the hospital,” Dr. Andrew Carroll said.
Dr. Carroll is hoping his coronavirus patient makes a turnaround, but describes what he and others are going through as "dry drowning."
“The reason I call it dry drowning is because these people are struggling to breathe. They may just barely be treading water, but the moment they try to move or do anything, then their oxygen drops almost like going under water,” he said.
Dr. Carroll said it won't take much for oxygen levels to drop, maybe just even a few steps, but he said as with drowning sometimes they can't turn it around. “We’ll flood them with oxygen, we’ll give them tons, and yet their oxygen is barely keeping them lucid,” Dr. Carroll said. “Eventually if the disease is severe enough, the oxygen keeps dropping and dropping even if we’ve got them on a ventilator.”
That's when he said patients will go on an ECMO machine to try and save their lives, by taking their blood out, pumping oxygen into it artificially, then pumping it back into their body. But he said often it's at this point when they have multi organ failure.
Dr. Carroll said his patient in his 40’s going through a dry-drowning experience this week is a reminder it can affect any age.