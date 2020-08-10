PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A doctor for Banner hospitals said he's worried about cancer deaths. Across the country, amid this pandemic, studies show cancer diagnoses are down.
"What the study showed is there has been about a 50 percent decrease of cancer diagnoses during the coronavirus period," said Dr. Vilert Loving, Chief of Breast Imagining for Banner MD Anderson. He said the hospitals he works at have also noticed a decline.
"Around the March, April time frame, some of the facilities across Banner would notice that about a range of 60 up to even 80 percent fewer patients having their mammograms compared to before the pandemic," said Loving.
He said this means there may be people out there who have cancer and don't know it.
"The concern is if people are not being diagnosed with cancer during this pandemic, they're delaying the diagnosis, and hopefully that won't lead to more advanced cancers at a later time that are harder to cure, harder to treat," said Loving.
Researchers think we may see more people dying from cancer because of that. Dr. Loving said there are preliminary estimates of what that number may be, but only time will tell.
"Very widely from about 10-thousand to a little over 30-thousand extra cancer deaths that would not have occurred had the coronavirus pandemic not affected us," said Loving.
He said you should visit your doctor if you notice any strange changes in your body.
"We know how to keep people safe, so I think it's very important for people to know that you are safe when you come to your facilities for your health," said Loving.