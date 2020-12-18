PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials are requesting clarity and an explanation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the state wouldn't receive the full shipment of expected Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the week of Dec. 20.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state expected to order 70,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the week of Dec. 20, but could only order 41,925 doses of the vaccine.

The state is still expected to receive 119,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and an order has been placed for local allocators throughout Arizona. AZDHS expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive between Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Maricopa County will receive 18,500 Moderna doses and Pima County will receive 17,000 doses. Arizona's other 13 counties and tribal allocators are expected to receive their expected allocations of the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccinations of residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities are expected to begin the week of Dec. 27.