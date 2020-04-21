PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to see more red than just their Sedona Red at Chase Field next week. The franchise is teaming up with the American Red Cross and Budweiser to host a blood drive. It'll be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28 to 30. Blood donors must make an appointment as no walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment time, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use the keyword ONETEAM to find the Chase Field donation location.
The blood drive comes at a critical time. As of April 5, nearly 14,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 400,000 fewer blood donations, the team said.
“Blood donations are essential, especially in times like this, and we are proud to be able to offer a space that allows the Red Cross to be able to continue to collect donations and take the necessary social distancing precautions," D-backs president & CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement.
Volunteers and staff will take precautions to make sure everyone is safe. They are:
- Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
- Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.
- Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.
- Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation.
- Staff wearing basic face masks.