PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are partnering with the American Red Cross and Budweiser to host a blood drive at Chase Field.
The blood drive will be held from April 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use the keyword ONETEAM to find the Chase Field donation location. Walk-in donors will not be accepted. D-backs legends Randy Johnson, J.J. Putz and Willie Bloomquist will be at the drive donating blood on April 28.
"We are excited to partner with the Red Cross and Budweiser to help provide a safe space for our fans to donate blood at such a crucial time," said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall.
The Red Cross will be taking the following precautions to make sure donors, volunteers and employees are safe during the blood drive:
- Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
- Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.
- Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.
- Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation.
- Staff wearing basic face masks.
As of April 5, almost 14,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 400,000 fewer blood donations.
Budweiser and its sports partners have identified available arenas and stadiums, including Chase Field, to be used for temporary blood drive centers. Budweiser will also use its supply network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer will be used at Red Cross blood donation centers and to support emergency shelters for future relief efforts.