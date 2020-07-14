PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Economic Security says $142 million in unemployment payments are being distributed late because of a "system issue." People who filed their weekly claim on Sunday were affected.
"Our teams dedicated yesterday to analyzing the issue and resolving it as quickly as possible," said Brett Bezio, Deputy Press Secretary for DES. "We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience."
The Arizona Department of Economic Security says it is working to fix issues with unemployment benefits after some recipients didn't get their weekly deposits.
Bezio says DES is now in the process of distributing the $142 million in payments.
This morning, we began the distribution of over $142 million in payments. Ongoing required adjustments to the UI system created a system issue that prevented the payment of benefits for individuals who filed their weekly unemployment insurance claim on Sunday.— AzDES (@ArizonaDES) July 14, 2020