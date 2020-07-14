PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Economic Security says $142 million in unemployment payments are being distributed late because of a "system issue." People who filed their weekly claim on Sunday were affected.

"Our teams dedicated yesterday to analyzing the issue and resolving it as quickly as possible," said Brett Bezio, Deputy Press Secretary for DES. "We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience."

Bezio says DES is now in the process of distributing the $142 million in payments.