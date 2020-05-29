PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is back open again, with customers flocking to local restaurants and retail stores, but that doesn't mean the COVID-19 crisis is over.

On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services [DHS] posted on its website 702 new coronavirus cases. It's the highest one-day total since the health pandemic started.

A day earlier, 667 positive or suspected COVID-19 patients visited emergency rooms across the state, the highest number this year.

Governor, officials struggle to explain rise in COVID-19 ER visits The rationale Governor Ducey used for increasingly re-opening Arizona collided with an inconvenient truth: more people are showing up at emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms than ever before.

"A lot of cases, they say, where you don't know you have it but you could be spreading it," said Robert Curzio of Phoenix. "I think that's what's going on and that's what's causing some of the cases to go up."

Will Humble is Executive Director of Arizona's Public Health Association. He said it's too soon to call the spike in COVID-19 cases a trend, but the numbers come two weeks after Arizona's stay-at-home order was lifted.

US missed early chance to slow coronavirus, genetic study indicates The United States missed out on an early chance to catch imported cases of coronavirus earlier this year, genetics experts say in a new report.

"What we're observing right now are the cases where exposure happened about a week ago," said Humble. "As you remember, the stay-at-home order ended on the 15th, and people's behavior started changing. People started going out more, restaurants open, we saw big congregations in downtown Scottsdale and other places."

Humble said it's very possible that the increase in COVID-19 cases is directly related to the lack of social distancing we're starting to see, and it could get worse. The big Memorial Day crowds along the Salt River and Scottsdale bars could lead to another wave of COVID-19 cases, according to Humble.

"The increase in cases that we saw today doesn't reflect the exposure that happened over the three-day weekend," said Humble. "Yet, those are cases that will be showing up say Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of next week."

A spokesperson for DHS said that the increase in COVID-19 cases may be related to an increase in testing.

Three times as many coronavirus tests were administered in May compared to April, with many of the tests given to high-risk patients at nursing homes and long term care facilities.