PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Leaders with the Arizona Department of Health Services said it did not have an accurate count of the number of available hospital beds statewide.
This coming after Gov. Doug Ducey reopened the state two weeks ago.
According to AZDHS, the wrong numbers stemmed from hospital staff confusion counting surge beds. Surge beds are beds available, but not ready to be in use yet. The new method of counting doesn’t include surge beds.
So will there be an in-patient bed or ICU bed available if you need one?
So far, health officials are saying yes, even though hospitals are nearing capacity.
The new stats show 24 percent of ICU beds statewide are available and a majority of the patients in the ICU right now are non-COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the chief clinical officer for the state’s largest health care system, Banner, explained COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.
“On Friday, we had to put ourselves on a list to no longer accept those patients,” explained Bessell who is referencing patients in need of ventilators.
“Those are all concerning trends and one we wanted to make sure the community was aware of so that they can increase those good behaviors we’ve all be hearing about so we can try to reduce the trend or at least stabilize it,” she said.
The number of Coronavirus cases in Arizona has nearly doubled in less than a month, however there’s no word of how many of those people infected have recovered.