ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Even though milk is flying off the shelves at your local grocery stores, local dairy farmers are struggling after schools and restaurants closed down due to coronavirus. They account for up to 30% of their business here in Arizona.

At Caballero Dairy Farm in Eloy, the work doesn't stop but the money isn't coming in as it used to.

"If you took our worst year, it wouldn't be as bad as the next three months financially," said Caballero Dairy Farm owner Craig Caballero.

Caballero said his farm will lose $500,000 from March to April.

Arizona dairy farmers are having to dump excess milk supply Arizona dairy farmers trying to keep up with the projected demand for milk have actually overproduced and are now having to dump their excess supply.

"No one has that kind of money to lose," said Caballero.

It's because COVID-19 shut down restaurants and schools across the state. The milk from the cows isn't in as much demand.

"As United Dairymen of Arizona, we've dumped 12 million pounds in the month of April," said Caballero. "Just to watch it go down the drain, it's disheartening."

It's happening across Arizona and the country. They're hoping the pandemic ends soon not just for their business but for everyone.

"I'm rooting for Arizona and the United States," said Caballero.

Some of that milk that might have been dumped is now being donated to food banks across the country. The United Dairymen of Arizona has joined forces with the United Food Bank. They are working to distribute 10,000 gallons of milk to more than 200 food banks.