PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona dairy farmers trying to keep up with the projected demand for milk have actually overproduced and are now having to dump their excess supply.
During the global pandemic that has caused shoppers to buy more groceries than usual, one might think that farmers wouldn't be able to keep up with the demand. However, for items like milk, most grocery stores are limiting the amount people can purchase, which is causing overstock on the back end. Instead of ending up in households and in bellies, that excess milk is going down the drain.
One way to help prevent the dumping of milk is for grocery stores to lift the limit so people can buy more to stock up during the time of quarantine.
You can also help Arizona Milk Producers & Dairy Council of Arizona, a nonprofit that works on behalf of Arizona's dairy farmers, by donating milk to Feeding America Food Banks.
"Milk is one of the most requested and least donated items at food banks," according to Arizona Milk Producers. "On average, people served by food banks receive the equivalent of less than one gallon per person per year," according to Arizona Milk Producers.
You can also donate money for food banks to purchase milk. It's a way of balancing out the system. If you want to donate or get more information, click here.
"Milk is a nutrient powerhouse – providing nine essential nutrients, including 8 grams of high-quality protein per serving – and is the top food source of three of the nutrients most likely to be missing from kids' diets: calcium, vitamin D and potassium," explains Arizona Milk Producers. "You can help get nutrient-rich milk to kids and families in our community who struggle with food insecurity."