WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in Arizona are consistently finding creative ways to interact while still practicing social distancing during times of COVID-19. And some are finding ways to make a profit off of these ideas that bring joy.

Robin Ellerman of Wittmann put a 6-feet-apart social distancing bench that her father, Kenneth Ellerman, made up for sale. "I decided to post it on the Facebook Marketplace, offer it up and see what we got on it," she said. "And it went crazy on Facebook. Like it went really crazy. Tons of comments. Tons of likes."

Kenneth builds furniture and works at the Buckeye Union High School. He explained his reasoning behind building the bench to Arizona's Family.

"I made it because of the social distancing. I wasn't making it to be funny or anything like that," Kenneth said. "It was because it's probabaly going to be apart of history. And so, that's why I made it."

The 6-foot-apart bench was on sale for $350. It is made of 2-by-8-inch lumber and 8 inch by 1½ steel tube welding. More will be available upon request.

"I finished it a couple of days ago. I made it here at home," said Kenneth. "It's heavy steel, and they're well made. I just thought of the idea and said, 'You know what? I'll just wait and see what happens.'"

Kenneth gave a few ways the bench could used. He thinks it will be perfect for places like schools and parks.

"Maybe to set them at the school so kids realize to sit at a 6 feet distance when they come back to school," said Kenneth. "It would be kind of cool at a park for babies. They can put the stroller in the middle. Something like that."

For those who are interested in purchasing a bench, email Robin or Kenneth at calmerobin91@yahoo.com or kenpean61@aol.com.