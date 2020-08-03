GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes and Dignity Health have partnered with Vitalant and Streets of New York to host a community blood and plasma drive to fill the gaps of thousands of blood donations lost due to the pandemic.
The drive is being held at Gila River Arena on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arena officials have implemented their VenueShield Program, which requires guests to follow social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask at all times.
Organizers recommend that donors make an appointment online to avoid waiting in long lines. You can register here.
Vitalant will be testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test will help determine if donor's immune systems have produced antibodies to the virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean someone has COVID-19, it does mean they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help people recovering from the virus.
The Coyotes and blood drive sponsors are providing thank you gift for donors including:
- One (1) complimentary ticket, subject to a $5 facility fee, for a designated 2020-21 Coyotes home game once the schedule is released
- Voucher for a slice of cheese pizza and a Pepsi, courtesy of Streets of New York
- Entered into a raffle for a 2019-20 Coyotes team signed stick