GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive at Gila River Arena this week.
The blood drive will be held Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
Donors are recommended to make an appointment at vitalant.org/coyotes to help with social distancing. All donors will be required to bring and wear a mask.
Due to safety measures implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across Arizona over the past two months.
"Patient blood needs have substantially increased now that elective surgeries are resuming across our state," said Sid Lewis, Sr. Director of Donor Recruitment for Vitalant’s Southwest Division. "Every day, patients continue to depend on blood transfusions for surgery, transplants, cancer treatment and ongoing medical needs."
Vitalant is Arizona’s largest non-profit community provider responsible for fulfilling 100% of Maricopa County and 90% of statewide blood needs.
In appreciation for helping during this crucial time for patients, Vitalant and the Arizona Coyotes are giving every donor thank you gifts including:
- 1 free ticket (subject to a $5 facility fee) to a designated 2020-2021 Coyotes home game once the schedule is released
- A voucher for a slice of cheese pizza and a Pepsi from Streets of New York
- Entry into a raffle for a 2019-20 Coyotes team signed hockey stick.
Donors can enter Gila River Arena at the far east door of Gate 4. Parking will be available in Lot G on the east side of the arena.
For more information, go to vitalant.org/coyotes