PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - For the first time we are getting a look inside of one Arizona’s largest COVID-19 testing labs.

Once you get tested for COVID-19, some of the tests will go to the Sonora Quest Laboratories in Tempe. The lab collects tests from doctor’s offices, hospitals, schools, Banner Health facilities in six states and even drive-thru sites like Embry Health. They are seeing a huge increase in the number of tests coming in.

“Early December we were seeing somewhere around 12,000 to 15,000 (tests) a day,” Brian Mochon, the medical director of infectious disease at Sonora Quest Laboratories said.

Mochon said that number has more than doubled due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. “We have been doing anywhere between 25,000 to 30,000. The highest we had was just short of 30,000 in one day,” Mochon said.

As those numbers rise, the company is bringing in more people to help. They started with 40 people before the pandemic in the molecular lab section, and now have more than 200 employees helping in the testing process. The lab plans to add another “line”— a team of equipment plus 27 staffers including technicians and scientists — by this weekend, for a total of eight lines devoted to COVID-19 testing. Between those and other testing equipment, this will mean Sonora Quest would be able to go through as many as 38,000 tests in one day, chief operating officer Sonya Engle said during a tour of the lab’s Phoenix headquarters.

The 250,000-square-foot headquarters was buzzing Tuesday with masked workers running COVID-19 tests. Of 3,500 employees, 1,300 are based in this building.

Like most companies in recent days, it has seen a higher than usual number of absences due to the highly contagious omicron. Engle, however, said there has been no major backlog. Sonora Quest has a promised turnaround time of two to four days for test results. Results have been received on the earlier side “95% of the time.” She credits employees who are trained across more than one department for filling in where they can.

Mochon says more tests are also coming back positive. In December the positivity rate was around seven to 12 percent. “Now we’re anywhere between 30 to 40 percent positivity rate,” Mochon said.

Sonora Quest does PCR tests, which look for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer. It shares positive specimens with partners TGen and Quest Diagnostics, which do the genetic sequencing to determine the variant present.

“Right now it’s greater than 95% of tests we are testing are omicron,” Mochon said. He recommends getting a PCR test opposed to an antigen test, like an at home testing kit. “We are able to do around 95% of our results in less than 48 hours,” Mochon said.

An additional challenge brought on by the pandemic has been meeting an exponential growth in demand for other testing. There’s been a 20% jump alone for cancer-related testing, Engle said. She believes it’s spillover from people who delayed other health issues because of the virus.

“I hope...they get their COVD PCR testing, know their status and get into their doctor and stay on their regular checkups and other required testing to stay healthy,” Engle said.

Even though the company has increased its staff already, they are looking to hire even more people to keep up with the demand in tests coming in. Click here for more information.