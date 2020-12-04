PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major COVID-19 testing location in Arizona is reducing testing and will send test samples out of state, all the while Arizona sees a surge in cases.

Raymond Embry, a spokesperson with Embry Women’s Health, said testing locations are not being shut down, but they have to reduce the number of patients they are testing by over 50%.

Embry told Arizona’s Family they will limit patients to 6,000 a day. The health facility was seeing an average of 16,000 patients at testing sites statewide.

Embry said he was notified two weeks ago that LabCorp, the lab that processes COVID-19 tests for this facility could only process 6,000 tests a day.

According to Embry, Embry Women’s Health will start working with out-of-state labs on Monday to help process the tests faster.

This news comes as the State of Arizona saw more testing in November than it ever has. In November there were over 545,000 tests administered, July saw over 370,000 COVID-19 tests.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Arizona Department of Health Services, Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office and Labcorp for a statement on this issue.