PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The zip codes with the largest increases in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two months are home to large numbers of minorities, according to an analysis conducted by CBS 5 Investigates.
The zip codes with the highest increase in cases since May are located in Yuma and Somerton, which is a smaller community near Yuma.
The zip code 85364 in Yuma saw an increase in cases of 2,859 between May 13 and July 9. That zip code is home to 74,382 people.
The zip code 85350 in Somerton is home to 22,306 people. It saw an increase of 2,401 cases in that time frame, making it the zip code in Arizona with the highest percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The next eight zip codes with the most significant increases in coronavirus cases are located in or near Phoenix.
They are:
85033, 85009, 85008, 85035, and 85041 in Phoenix, followed by 85301 in Glendale. Then 85037 in Phoenix and 85353 in Tolleson.
All of those zip codes have high minority populations, which may be significant because Latinos and African Americans tend to have more complications with COVID-19, according to several national studies.
The next ten zip codes are:
85365 - Yuma
85621 - Nogales
85225 - Chandler
85339 - Laveen
85281 - Tempe
85031 - Phoenix
85326 - Buckeye
85042 - Phoenix
85204 - Mesa