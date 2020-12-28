PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says the state is currently experiencing a plateau in the number of COVID-19 cases and percent positivity. The agency suggests people are following public health guidelines, but some experts believe that is not the reality.

“After every consecutive holiday we saw massive surges in the number of patients getting tested,” says Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Health Test Now.

Arizona travelers ignore health warnings, fly to see loved ones for Thanksgiving A steady stream of passengers made their way through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday.

Embry Health operates more than 60 COVID-19 testing sites across the state. He says it is premature to say cases are flattening. Considering that testing and lab professionals, like many other people, take time off for the holidays, Embry says it is likely the numbers will catch up to us. On top of that he predicts many new patients will seek out testing in the coming days.

“Most likely a reflection of interactions with somebody who was positive at some type of holiday gathering,” says Embry.

Will Humble, former director of Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), believes holiday staffing in government could be leading to delays in case reporting.

“People taking time off, and people going out of town,” says Humble.

Humble also fears a Thanksgiving replay with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths spiking following Christmas.

“We are in that place where you would expect to see the numbers of new cases per day drop or at least level off a little bit before it takes off again,” says Humble.

A spokesperson for ADHS said Monday the plateau trend in cases and percent positivity “is not associated with data processing.” The agency instead suggested “people's behavior and taking safety precautions to protect against infection” are factors impacting the metrics.

ADHS also expressed concerns about post-holiday numbers and again encouraged families to limit celebrations to their immediate households.

Humble expects Arizona to see dips and rises in daily COVID-19 numbers until mid-January when modelers predict Arizona will hit its peak.

“I would not call this a plateau effect,” says Humble. “We are still really in this exponential growth curve.”