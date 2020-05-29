PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The wheels of justice continue to turn even during a pandemic.
The courts have remained open in a limited capacity, but now, as more in-person services resume, new requirements are being rolled out.
“I hope people realize we haven't closed. We’ve been here the whole time and we aren’t opening overnight either,” said Amy Love, communications director for the Maricopa County Superior Courts. “In that first week, I think, of the pandemic, we saw a 40% reduction of our traffic across the superior courts in Maricopa County, which is pretty significant when you realize we're the fourth largest trial court in the country.”
But now, as the state reopens, the courts too are looking for how best to balance their proceedings with public health.
“Some people will say justice delayed is justice denied, and we're very cognizant of that,” said Love.
Since March, most business has been postponed or conducted on the phone with only limited in-person services available.
“For the people that are coming to our courthouse, most of the time, you don't really have a choice. You've either been summoned to be here by the jury administrator, or you're involved in a court case or it’s a divorce or eviction,” said Love.
Given that, starting Monday, June 1, and pursuant to Presiding Judge Joseph C. Welty’s Administrative Order 2020-78, the public, staff, and all who enter court buildings in Maricopa County will need to wear a mask and undergo health and temperature screenings at the entrance. The protocols are outlined here.
No one will be allowed to enter more than 30 minutes prior to a scheduled in-person hearing, and only these groups can enter:
- parties
- victims
- assigned lawyers to the case
- witnesses
- jurors
- law enforcement officers
- couriers
- persons picking up a signed order
- persons conducting business with the Clerk of Court
Jury operations will gradually begin resuming the week of June 15. A short video explaining jury service during the pandemic has been posted to the jury page and an FAQ can be found here.
“The general public won't be able to just walk in and sit in the courtroom because we're actually going to be using the typical gallery space for the public to space the jurors in some rooms,” said Love.
But the general public can search for and listen to live audio proceedings of most court events telephonically.
For more information on superior court operations in Maricopa County during the public health emergency, please visit their site.