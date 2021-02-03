PHOENIX (ARIZONA'S FAMIILY) - It's a tragic end to a love story that dates back half a century.
A couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the hospital, hooked up to machines, and died together several days later.
Manuel and Sally Montano met when they were teenagers. "He fell in love with my mom. They stayed in contact until he was done with the military and they came home and eloped, had a baby, and they were together for 50 years," said their daughter Melissa Montano.
The couple had six children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Melissa said her parents contracted the virus in early December. By January, they both were in the hospital and on ventilators. "When my mom went on the ventilator, I asked them to be moved together so they moved them together," Melissa said. "Honestly I think they felt each other there. They said a lot of my dad's saturation levels got better when my mom was moved there, even though he wasn't quite aware, but he probably felt her presence there."
Manuel was a retired postal worker who loved to golf with his daughter, Melissa. Sally was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her own kids as well as anyone who walked into their home. "They never shut their door or let anybody go hungry ever. They raised everybody as their own and treated everybody as their own," Melissa said.
Melissa said eventually she could see her parents deteriorating from the virus and the family had to make a difficult decision. "Being in the COVID ward, it's unreal. You hear about many people who don't have symptoms but then you see what it does to them and they were just completely different people. Their organs started shutting down and their skin started deteriorating; they just weren't the same people," Melissa explained. "I know people want to see their parents and their grandparents but they were exposed somehow and they don't really go anywhere. So I mean just a quick visit to say hello you can infect your parents, your grandparents, and the next thing you know they're not here. They don't have the same immune system that we do."
Melissa says because of the rising number in COVID-19 deaths, it is also difficult to find a mortuary to have the funeral services with.
If you would like to donate, the family is raising money for medical and funeral expenses. Click here.