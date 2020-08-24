PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FDA authorized emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 on Sunday.

Convalescent plasma for COVID-19 isn't a new concept, but the reality is that there isn't a ton of it to go around.

Honor Health said they now have four days to come up with a new internal process of how they'll request plasma from the blood bank, which, at one point, was barely keeping up with demand in Phoenix.

“Convalescent plasma is safe,” said Dr. Michael Gordon, the lead physician on Honor Health’s COVID-19 research program.

Gordon said they've treated over 800 patients in Arizona with convalescent plasma.

“We were seeing many patients coming in, numerous patients on a daily basis having plasma ordered,” he said.

Gordon said just weeks ago, during Arizona's surging numbers, there just wasn't enough supply.

“There were at least two times in the last couple of months when we could not fulfill requests for plasma as efficiently as we would have,” he said.

Vitalant, the main blood bank hospitals are using, said as of July 20, hospital requests for plasma were outpacing donations by 400%.

Today, Vitalant said plasma requests are outpacing donations by 41%, so they’re turning to other states to help fill the void.

Gordon said plasma isn't necessarily being used on the sickest patients. He said those who are benefiting most are actually early on in their infection, often just admitted to the hospital.

“Recent onset of symptoms are frequently getting plasma in combination with Remdesevir,” he said.

Gordon said the blood banks having enough plasma isn't just a goal, it's a necessity.

“If we are going to be prepared for the next time we have a surge, we must improve our resources,” he said.

Gordon said anyone who has survived and recovered from COVID-19 should donate their plasma if they can.

He said they need survivors to donate once a month to keep supply up.

Vitalant said to qualify, you have to be symptom-free for 28 days.