SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says she will start quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.
“Late last week, I came into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine,” said Congresswoman Lesko.
Lesko now says that she isn't experiencing any symptoms. Her doctor said there is no reason for her to be infected but she feels that in case, she wants to take every precaution and plans to get tested.
"I will get tested on the fifth day from my exposure at the recommendation of the Attending Physician. Though I will not return to Washington, D.C. this week as scheduled, I remain committed to addressing the needs of the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District from my home in Peoria.”