PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As more parents go back to work, more kids will need daycare options.

Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, says her organization is prepared to help.

Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, retail workers and more restaurant employees could be going back to work in early May.

"We have lots of calls from parents to see if they can bring their kids in now, but right now we're only open for essential employees," said Mintz. "And that will change once the governor opens that up to other workforces, but they're all stressed."

The club is slowly starting to re-open facilities. In order to provide care for more kids, it's hiring extra staff.

"We can serve more kids, but to maintain the safe ratios that are now being required by the state and the CDC, it requires a very, very heavy staff load," said Mintz. "So you're going from one to 20 to one to nine."

The club is preparing to open doors for 1,800 to 2,000 kids a day.

"I think there's gonna be a real need," said Mintz. "There's gonna be a backlog -- maybe [a] waiting list -- and [with] our ability to open as we are able to staff."

She said summer hours will by 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it will cost between $60 to $120 a week.

Most clubs don't take kids younger than five. However, several Valley of the Sun YMCA locations do take younger kids.

"We have been one of the state’s partners in providing emergency childcare for frontline workers through COVID-19, and just signed an extension with the state to provide this service through May 31," Shelby Tuttle, Director of Communications with Valley of the Sun YMCA, put in a statement. "We are ready to expand childcare operations to serve families going back to work when the governor says it’s safe to do so."