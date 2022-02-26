Arizona changes COVID-19 data dashboard from daily to weekly

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Starting next week, on March 2, the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard will change its reporting from daily to once a week. It will be updated every Wednesday going forward.

Why Arizona will start reporting COVID-19 data on weekly basis In a blog post, Carmona said it was the right time to cut down to updating the state dashboard weekly “with all COVID-19 metrics steadily declining.”

“Now that we’re coming down off of that giant spike, it makes more sense to switch to weekly frequency, said Jessica Rigler, the Assistant Director the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We will continue to report the same metrics we have been, it’s just the frequency that’s changing.”

The COVID data dashboard has been an important tool for schools, business, hospitals, health departments and the media for the past two years, updating the number of cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations every day.