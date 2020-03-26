Arizona Chamber of Commerce breaks down $2 trillion stimulus package

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19. The bill would send money directly to individuals and families. We spoke to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce to break down stimulus checks.

Economic relief coming for workers hit hard by COVID-19 Congress is poised to approve a massive $2 trillion economic stimulus package that temporarily adds an extra $600 a week to unemployment benefits.

"This is a big response to a big challenge," said Arizona Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Garrick Taylor. The proposed legislation could help millions of Arizonans who are out of work.

Under the plan:

Individuals who make $75,000 or less will receive $1200.

Married couples earning up to $150,000 or less will receive $2400.

An additional $500 per child under the age of 17.

Individuals who make $99,000 or more receive no money.

Couples who make $198,000 or more with no kids receive no money.

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote The Senate has passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary of Treasury said Americans could receive the money in three weeks if they have direct deposit with the IRS. It could take months if you want a paper check.

What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill Congressional lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, with cash and assistance for regular Americans, Main Street businesses and hard-hit airlines and manufactures, among others.

People still have questions regarding the stimulus bill. "I'm just curious how would they know if you've had a child recently and what year are they taking my income," said Andrew Rondeau.

Senior citizens are also wondering if they'll receive a check even if they're on social security. "We don't get a lot from social security," said Karen Pence.

Taylor said senior citizens will still receive a check despite already receiving a social security check. Taylor also said babies born in 2020 won't be included for the money, but that rule could change. The amount of money you get is based on your 2019 tax filings with the IRS, but if you haven't filed 2019 taxes yet then the government will use your 2018 tax returns to determine your payment amount. The IRS has also set up a website related to the stimulus package but no information has been added yet.

Arizona's Family reached out to Sen. Martha McSally and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema with questions. Both senators voted yes on the stimulus package. McSally's team said, "We are tracking and reviewing the federal legislation as it works its way through Congress. We will keep you updated."

Sinema's staff has not gotten back to us. The stimulus package could be heard in the house on Friday morning.