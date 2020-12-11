GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals will play their final home games in Glendale this season without fans in attendance.

On Friday, the team said that based on the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services, they will not have fans in the stands for the remaining two home games in the season.

The games, scheduled for Sunday Dec. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Saturday Dec. 26 against the San Francisco 49ers, will finish off the regular season home games.

Last week, the Cardinals hosted the Los Angles Rams with limited spectators in the seats.

There will be; however, a limited number of spectators allowed but it'll be made up of family members of Cardinals players and employees.

The Red Birds played their first two games without fans in the stadium before allowing family members of players and staff on Sept. 27 against the Lions.

The team then allowed 1,200 fans on Oct. 25, followed by 4,200 fans on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. However, COVID-19 cases have spiked to numbers the state hasn't seen since the summer when Arizona was considered a hot spot for the coronavirus.