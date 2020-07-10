PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was announced on Friday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tested positive for coronavirus.
Bidwill believes he contracted the virus while traveling and spending time in the East Coast for a few weeks. He went to get tested after he started developing symptoms.
Bidwill's doctor then advised him to admit himself into the hospital. According to an Arizona Cardinals press release, his symptoms have subsided, and he was released from the hospital Sunday.
"This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."
Since the Cardinals' facility shut down in March due to COVID-19 concerns, Bidwill has been working remotely. The Cardinals website said Bidwill has not had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff.
The Cardinals have made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund since the pandemic was announced. They also helped organize two blood drives at State Farm Stadium, in which Bidwill also participated.