PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was announced on Friday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for coronavirus.
Bidwill believes he contracted the virus while traveling and spending time in the East Coast for a few weeks. He went to get tested after he started developing symptoms.
Bidwill's doctor then advised him to admit himself into the hospital. According to an Arizona Cardinals press release, his symptoms have subsided, and he will be released from the hospital this weekend.
Since the Cardinals' facility shut down in March due to COVID-19 concerns, Bidwill has been working remotely. The Cardinals website said Bidwill has not had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff.
The Cardinals have made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund since the pandemic was announced. They also helped organize two blood drives at State Farm Stadium, in which Bidwill also participated.