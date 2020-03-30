GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are putting on more blood drives. The organization is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch and the Red Cross to host two more blood drives next week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The drives will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited and donations are by appointment only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Blood donation drives are considered essential services under the essential health care exemption. Because of the stadium's size, donors won't be within 6 feet of each other.

“The response to the call for blood donations has been incredible but so is the need,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in a statement. “While the drives at State Farm Stadium help, they can only accommodate so many people.

To register to donate, head to the Red Cross' website.