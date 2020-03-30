GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are putting on more blood drives. The organization is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch and the Red Cross to host two more blood drives next week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
According to the team, since March 19, nearly 200 Arizona blood drives have been canceled.
The drives will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited and donations are by appointment only. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Blood donation drives are considered essential services under the essential health care exemption. Because of the stadium's size, donors won't be within 6 feet of each other.
“The response to the call for blood donations has been incredible but so is the need,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in a statement. “While the drives at State Farm Stadium help, they can only accommodate so many people.
To register to donate, head to the Red Cross' website.