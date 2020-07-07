TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is working on a process for businesses to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, and small business owners say they can’t afford to wait too long.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order last week shut down bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The executive order also said businesses will have to receive authorization to reopen by filling out a form for ADHS.
A notice on the ADHS website says the agency is developing a form "where entities can attest they are in compliance with issued ADHS guidance related to COVID-19 business operations.” A business has to go through the process to be authorized to reopen, but the health department has not released details. A spokesman told Arizona’s Family the plans are in legal review.
“There’s going to be thousands of other owners in my scenario that are all turning in this form at the same time,” says Derrek Hofrichter, owner of EVKM Self Defense and Fitness.
Hofrichter says social distancing and masks were the new normal at his Tempe martial arts studio. Then he was forced to close his business again last week.
“Every step of the way, we've proved that we're willing to sacrifice elements of the business in order to be allowed to stay open,” says Hofrichter.
He already feels gyms were unfairly targeted in the governor’s recent executive order. Hofrichter has a lot of questions about what it will take to open his doors. He says he can’t wait weeks or months to get clearance.
“We are on a very dangerous precipice with the viability of this business staying open,” says Hofrichter. “It was close enough after the first group of shutdowns. We had just enough time to regroup a little bit. With this other one, I honestly don’t know.”